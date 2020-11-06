transcosmos China wins 2020 Golden Headset China’s Best Customer Center “Excellent Intelligent Application Award”

Highly regarded for its digital & diverse operational solutions and service models

Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2020 /Xinwengao.com/ – transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. was awarded the 2020 “Golden Headset – China’s Best Customer Center Excellent Intelligent Application Award” at the “CCMW 2020 Annual Conference & the 16th Golden Headset The Best Customer Center Award Ceremony” held in Beijing, China, on October 20, 2020.

Started in 2005, this year marked the 16th anniversary of the Golden Headset Award, a competition to determine China’s best customer center, organized by the prestigious institution in the Chinese contact center industry called Customer Care & Management World (CCMW). The Golden Headset Award is recognized as a leading performance indicator in the customer service center industry. This year, following the international evaluation standard CC-CMM (Capability Maturity Model), CCMW performed performance indicator analysis using “Snapshotz,” a service evaluation tool offered by a customer service audit company. After receiving applications from several hundred of outsourcing services companies, CCMW asked for experts’ nominations and went through a screening process that includes mystery calls and an intensive evaluation. Ultimately, CCMW chose the award winners based on a comprehensive evaluation on all candidates including their service capabilities and the number of workstations.

transcosmos China has been highly recognized by its clients for their abundant operational records in the contact center industry, proven records in offering intelligent customer service and work-from-home solutions, helping clients continue their businesses amid the novel coronavirus crisis, and their digital technologies and multi-channel customer services. With such proven successes, transcosmos China won the “Excellent Intelligent Application Award” at this year’s “China’s Best Customer Service Center.”

In recent years, with a goal to help clients further grow their businesses, transcosmos China has been working on achieving digital transformation in the contact center industry by promoting intelligent quality management and robot training, and driving initiatives to develop and operate customer service solutions that combine AI chatbot and agent-based chat services. transcosmos China will help clients deliver a better customer experience than ever, thereby assisting clients in optimizing costs and expanding sales.

About CCMWorld Group

Founded in 2002, CCMWorld Group has been driving the progress of the Chinese contact center industry as a third party industrial research and development organization. CCMWorld Group puts particular focus on customer management research and offers omni-directional, multidimensional and integrated services including media, publishing, authentication, research, training, meeting and screening. Based on such services, CCMWorld Group provides the latest information about the related industries and services that support such industries.

Visit here for more information: http://www.ccmw.net/

transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 20 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi’an, Changsha, Wuhan, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands. As of March 2020, approximately 7,000 transcosmos employees work in China.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. In Japan and other countries.

Other company names and product or services names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior “people” with up-to-date “technology” to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients’ business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce services to deliver our clients’ excellent products and services in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the “Global Digital Transformation Partner” of our clients, supporting the clients’ transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

