transcosmos China wins 5-star rating from Kaola Global, Alibaba Group’s cross-border e-commerce platform

Shanghai, China, December 13, 2020 /Xinwengao.com/ – Shanghai transcosmos Marketing Services Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shanghai, China; CEO: Eijiro Yamashita; transcosmos China), a wholly-owned subsidiary of transcosmos inc., is delighted to announce that in October 2020, the company received five stars, the highest rating award, as a service partner for the fourth quarter of 2020 from “Kaola Global” (URL: http://www.kaola.com), a members-only e-commerce platform under Alibaba Group.

Kaola Global officially rolled out its service partner program in July, 2020. To become a service partner, companies must obtain a qualification from Kaola Global. Kaola Global runs a quarterly partner evaluation program to recognize companies that have demonstrated operational excellence among all certified service partners. In the screening process, candidates are evaluated based on two criteria, namely, “store operations capabilities” and “operation capability of store members.” And then they are finally rated on their collective capabilities taking other factors into consideration such as their “product supply capability,” “frequency, type and severity of customer complaints and accidents,” “contract renewals with stores,” and “violation of rules”.

Highly regarded for its high standing store operations on Kaola.com for brands including mom and baby care products and household paper products such as toilet paper and facial tissue, transcosmos China was certified as one of the first Kaola Global certified service partners. In addition, the company also received the five-star rating for its outstanding capabilities in operating global brand stores, product supply management, and member management in the cross-border e-commerce market.

Given the impact of the novel coronavirus, Chinese consumers who used to enjoy shopping overseas cannot travel abroad, and have begun to shift to online shopping, thereby creating a new business opportunity for the cross-border e-commerce market. With the collective strengths of its expert e-commerce operations team, analytics team and marketing team, transcosmos China not only delivers high-quality products and enhances shopping experience for consumers based on their needs, but also helps brands grow their new business.

transcosmos China will constantly upgrade its capabilities in store operations, member operation, and product supply management by making the most of provided resources, and vested interests on kaola.com, thereby assisting global brands expand their online sales, and helping Chinese consumers shop for high-quality global products safely and conveniently.

transcosmos China has earned four certifications from Alibaba Group, namely, TMALL Five-star service partner, Alibaba Bank (integrated database owned by Alibaba Group) service partner, Alimama (Alibaba Group’s digital marketing platform) Uni Marketing service partner, and Alimama DMP (Alimama’s consumer operations platform) service partner.

– About “Kaola Global”

Kaola Global is a members-only cross-border e-commerce platform under Alibaba Group. The platform is primarily focused on mom & baby care products, cosmetics, personal care products, foods, homewares, digital appliances, apparel, shoes, and bags. Kaola Global constantly strive to make consumers enjoy shopping high-quality items from across the globe.

Visit its official website here (Chinese only): https://www.kaola.com

– About transcosmos China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 20 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tenzin, Hefei, Xi’an, Changsha, Wuhan, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

transcosmos China was founded in Shanghai as a digital transformation partner for businesses in 2006 and launched its e-commerce business in 2009. Now, in partnership with platforms such as TMALL, JD, and WeChat, transcosmos China offers a variety of services that include e-commerce store/website development & operations, sales channel development, online and offline data integration, system development, consumer operations, and integrated marketing services in the new retail industry (including cross-border e-commerce) to clients in diverse industries including the 3C Industry (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), apparel, baby care, toy, sports, beverage, musical instruments, homewares, home theater/audio equipment, and more.

