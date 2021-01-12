Kortek Industries Pty Ltd. announced today that it has signed a settlement and patent license agreement with SDI Technologies Inc. The agreement resolves litigation initiated by Kortek Industries Pty Ltd. that was pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas

Brisbane, Australia, January 12, 2021 /Xinwengao.com/ – Kortek Industries Pty Ltd. announced today that it has signed a settlement and patent license agreement with SDI Technologies Inc. The agreement resolves litigation initiated by Kortek Industries Pty Ltd. that was pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas (6:20-cv-00763).

About Kortek

Kortek Industries Pty Limited is a leader in the endpoint technologies used to build connected critical infrastructure and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company’s intellectual property and know-how have been developed by a team of industry veterans with a long history of creating disruptive new technologies. Kortek’s solutions cover a diverse range of industrial, agricultural, medical, utility and government applications, focusing on a unique embedded architecture and devices that can remotely monitor and control essential operational equipment. As an early entrant in the IoT, Kortek continues to file patent applications throughout the world and currently holds patents that cover a number of aspects in the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and China.

The press release Kortek announces settlement and patent license agreement with SDI Technologies Inc. comes from Xinwengao.com press release distribution and journalist media database service in China.

Source: kortekindustries