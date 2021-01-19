Ginger Lee Named Chief Financial Officer for Palma Ceia SemiDesign

California, USA, January 19, 2021 /Xinwengao.com/ – Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation wireless connectivity solutions, today announced Ginger Lee has joined the company as chief financial officer. She has worldwide responsibility for the company’s financial operations and financial infrastructure, and reports to Chief Executive Officer Roy E. Jewell.

“Ginger’s experience in the semiconductor and electronics industries gives her a perspective that will contribute to Palma Ceia during an important phase for the company,” Jewell said. “Her extensive experience in managing financial operations at a range of businesses will have a strong impact as we manage Palma Ceia’s growth.”

“Palma Ceia’s technology, particularly the developments we’ve made in Wi-Fi 6, makes this a great company to join right now,” Lee said. “I’m excited to join such a talented and experienced team, with great technologists in China, Europe and the U.S.”

Before joining Palma Ceia, Lee was vice president and corporate controller with GTC Semiconductor. Earlier experience includes a range of financial management roles with companies such as Sun Microsystems, Synopsys, Cirrus Logic and IBM. Lee was also senior manager and practice director for Deloitte. She holds a BS degree in Business/Managerial Economics from the University of San Francisco.

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a leading provider of communication IP and semiconductors for next-generation WiFi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging WiFi and LTE standards, PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia solutions are differentiated by low-power, high-performance and ease of integration. With operational headquarters in Hong Kong, the company has design centers in Cambridge (UK), Hong Kong (PRC), and McKinney, Texas (USA). Additional sales and support activities are located in greater China, Israel, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at http://www.pcsemi.com.

Palma Ceia SemiDesign and the Palma Ceia SemiDesign logo are trademarks of Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a Cayman Islands corporation, and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

The press release Ginger Lee Named Chief Financial Officer for Palma Ceia SemiDesign comes from Xinwengao.com press release distribution and journalist media database service in China.

Source: palmaceiasemidesign