AAXA Technologies introduces the World’s Brightest Battery Powered Pico Projector

California, USA, January 22, 2021 /Xinwengao.com/ – AAXA Technologies Inc, a leader in the pico projector industry, combines the latest Osram LEDs, Texas Instrument’s DLP imager technology, and a massive 54 watt lithium ion battery to produce a projector capable of delivering 1000 LED lumens on battery power. The AAXA P6X can deliver amazing 160” images (in dark areas) on battery power with a slight brightness bump when plugged in. To achieve this level of power efficiency the P6X LED Projector moves away from XPR technology that requires power-hungry actuators and FPGAs and inefficient quad-LED pumping and instead focuses on system power efficiency. The end result is a high definition (HD WXGA) projector that delivers 1000 LED lumens in battery mode and 4 hours of battery life in eco mode.

Modern Business Projector

The P6X is a modern business projector – it fits in your backpack, charges your smart device, and delivers conference capable projection on just battery power. Shorten meeting times without fumbling for cords or cables – project a presentation immediately without needing to plug in.

15000mah Lithium Ion Battery

The P6X mobile projector features a massive 15000mah lithium ion battery. This battery powers the P6X at a brilliant 1000 lumen for 90 minutes or 4 hours in eco mode. Furthermore, the P6X mini projector doubles as a power bank. With its onboard USB charge port the P6X can charge smart devices at 10Watts.

Stand Alone Multimedia Device

The P6X Mobile projector features an onboard media player capable of playing videos, picture slide shows, and other media. Mated to a high power 4 watt speaker, the P6X delivers room-filling sound without the need to connect to external speakers. The P6X can accept media from a micro SD card, USB Stick (up to 64GB) or through its HDMI video input or 3.5mm AV input. It also outputs audio via a 3.5mm headphone jack.

30,000-Hour LED Light Source

The P6X LED Projector incorporates the latest Osram Solid-State technology. These RGB LEDs are rated for 30,000 hours of life, feature instant On and Off performance, which means no more warm-up and cool-down times. Additional benefits over lamp-based projectors include better durability and more environmentally friendly. LEDs consume less energy and are mercury-free.

About AAXA Technologies

AAXA Technologies Inc. was founded in 2008 as a developer and a manufacturer of a new class of projector known as “micro” projectors and “pico” projectors. AAXA’s core technology is based on small LCoS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) and DLP (Digital Light Processing) imagers mated to LED (light emitting diode) and Laser light-sources that makes micro projectors and pico sized projectors possible. In 2010 AAXA launched the world’s first laser pico projector and today remains a leader in mini-projector technology. AAXA holds several patents in optical and LCoS designs and manufactures the majority of its products in China, with core technological development occurring in both the Silicon Valley, California and China.

The AAXA P6X Pico Projector is available through AAXA’s exclusive distributors and the AAXA Technologies website.

