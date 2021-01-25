Symbio, VXI’s Award-Winning Digital Services Subsidiary, Promotes Ben Wang to President & General Manager of Greater China

Newly created leadership role highlights Symbio’s growing success delivering CX and customer-centric solutions to the world’s leading brands.

Los Angeles, United States, January 25, 2021 /Xinwengao.com/ – Symbio, the award-winning digital services subsidiary of VXI Global Solutions, today promotes Ben Wang to President and General Manager for Symbio Greater China.

Wang will oversee all business and development operations in greater China as the company continues to expand its offerings in CX and customer-centric software development, quality assurance, edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Symbio builds innovative software products and transformative digital services to the world’s leading brands and additionally powers much of VXI’s customer-care technology. Globally, the company has 2,100 software professionals with staff in China, Europe and North America. Founded more than two decades ago, Symbio was acquired by VXI in 2015.

“Symbio’s innovation powers the technology of leading global brands in Fortune 1000, in the automotive sector and across both APAC and Europe,” said VXI Co-CEO David Zhou. “Symbio also positions VXI Global Solutions the leader in the customer-care industry when it comes to optimizing customer engagement through smart technology. Ben Wang is an inspiring business leader and outstanding technologist. His track record of success at Symbio is outstanding, and he will continue driving our growth to new heights.”

“Symbio experienced record growth in 2020 despite Covid due to our outstanding developers and leaders,” said Wang. “I am honored to work with such a talented team as we continue to achieve our aggressive business goals.”

Ben Wang has more than 20 years of IT experience, including 10 years in software development, project management and quality-assurance (QA) management. He additionally has more than 10 years of success in P&L management and business-operations excellence in global and China enterprises. Prior to Symbio, Wang was Senior Vice President overseeing global R&D engineering teams and testing services for Beyondsoft and hiSoft. Earlier, he held various roles at Microsoft leading product development, quality management and vendor management. He holds bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in electronic engineering from Tsinghua University.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI is a customer experience company, passionate about designing solutions that augment its clients’ business processes to deliver higher revenue, greater profitability and happier customers. Founded in 1998, the company has 35,000 employees across 43 locations in North and Latin America, Caribbean, Europe and Asia Pacific.

VXI offers omni-channel customer care and growth services using technology and tools, including purpose-built productivity-enhancing applications that drive higher sales conversion, CSAT, and related key metrics for its clients. Known for its transformation mindset, the company’s IT arm, Symbio, offers digital and business transformation solutions that are seeded in its innovation philosophy of co-creation and seamless augmentation. http://www.vxi.com

About Symbio

Symbio is a global digital services company that helps its customers build innovative software products and transformative digital services. By combining cutting-edge technological know-how, advanced global delivery networks and customized solutions, Symbio enables high-quality software product development quickly, cost-effectively and innovatively. Symbio’s customers include global customers like HSBC, Porsche, Walmart, PayPal, eBay, AIA, BNP Paribas, MGM, Sony and Volvo, as well as China local customers like Tencent, Xiaomi, vivo, Longfor and China Resources. Symbio has eight development centers and offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia. http://www.symbio.com

The press release Symbio, VXI’s Award-Winning Digital Services Subsidiary, Promotes Ben Wang to President & General Manager of Greater China comes from Xinwengao.com press release distribution and journalist media database service in China.

Source: vxiglobalsolutions