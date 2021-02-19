Yunfu Chooses Centric PLM to Boost Global Business Development

Hong Kong, China, February 19, 2021 /Xinwengao.com/ – Yunfu Clothing (Yunfu), the Chinese clothing company, has selected Centric Software’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury, consumer goods and home décor companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Yunfu’s main business involves sweaters, cotton, knitwear and woven garments which are solely exported to the United States. It has a unique business model that integrates R&D and design, product manufacturing, warehousing and transportation, order processing, wholesale operations and e-commerce retail.

Yunfu has always been customer-centered, and is facing greater challenges due to this year’s pandemic. Therefore, Yunfu has accelerated its digital transformation and aims to improve R&D efficiency, strengthen product management and optimize team collaboration with PLM technology. Before selecting Centric Manufacturing PLM, Yunfu had an in-house PLM system.

Yunfu COO Mr. Hua Haoxin says, “The previous system could no longer meet our needs. We attach great importance to our investment in R&D management, so we needed a more professional and modern PLM solution.”

Mr. Hua adds, “Centric Software has a comprehensive understanding of the clothing industry. Yunfu has many R&D and sales teams who are mostly overseas, so we needed a system that enables global team collaboration. A company as highly regarded as Centric Software is a perfect match for us.”

Yunfu’s PLM project was launched in October, with key objectives including accumulating foundation data and establishing a knowledge base to support rapid R&D; increasing collaboration and achieving transparent and controllable product development; and finally, establishing a customer-oriented product library to more accurately understand market demands on the planning side.

Mr. Hua mentioned the professionalism of the entire implementation team, and looks forward to the valuable experience that Centric can share with Yunfu.

“We are very pleased that another giant in the Chinese textile industry – Yunfu Clothing – has chosen Centric PLM to enhance its capabilities in independent brand R&D and innovation,” says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. “Yunfu and Centric Software share many core values, and we are excited to assist Yunfu’s global business development.”

