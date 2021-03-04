Empower Semiconductor Appoints Industry Veteran as Vice President of APAC Sales to Disrupt the Asian Technology Market

Hong Kong, China, March 4, 2021 /Xinwengao.com/ – Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVR), today announced the appointment of Joseph Sung as Vice President of APAC Sales. Empower Semiconductor was founded to solve fundamental problems in power delivery for data-intensive and mobile applications.

With over 25 years’ experience in the technology sector, Joseph will oversee Empower Semiconductor’s business and commercial strategy, drive sustainable revenue streams and establish Empower Semiconductor’s footprint across Asia. With a particular focus on China, Taiwan, Korea and Japan, Joseph will help ensure success and results in delivering Empower technology to customers throughout the region. Prior to Empower, Joseph Sung worked in various regional sales leadership roles across the Asia Pacific all of which are in the semiconductor industry including QLogic (acquired by Marvell), LSI Corporation (acquired by Avago), Broadcom, and TE Connectivity gaining outstanding sales, leadership and marketing experience.

“Since the launch of Empower IVR, the world’s smallest and fastest voltage regulators, and our recently announced E-CAP technology, a revolutionary new entry into the performance capacitor industry, we have seen incredible interest and customer demand throughout the region of Asia.” said Steve Shultis, Senior Vice President WW Sales and Marketing at Empower Semiconductor. “Joseph will provide exceptional value and insight to all of Empower Semiconductor’s stakeholders due to his vast experience across customer service, sales and marketing in the semiconductor industry. Joseph will be the driving force in delivering awareness of Empower technology across Asia to showcase the best-in-class power management performance in the world’s smallest package.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Empower Semiconductor team. Empower possesses a unique technology in an industry segment (power management) that is desperately in need of a breakthrough to fuel further technological advancement (i.e. AI, Edge Computing, Cloud Based Datacenters, Mobile, AR/VR and Automotive). This role provides an opportunity to work with some of the industry’s best and brightest to proliferate this killer product to every box and device that is screaming for tech from Empower,” said Joseph Sung, Vice President of APAC Sales. “Technology is moving at an incredible pace. As such, there is great demand across all sectors for Empower Semiconductor’s smaller, faster and environmentally sound power delivery solutions. It is the opportunity of a lifetime to make a significant and positive impact on humanity. I am looking forward to liberating every customer from the constraints of current offerings, empowering them with Empower Semiconductor’s innovative technology.”

About Empower Semiconductor

Empower Semiconductor was founded to solve fundamental problems in power density for data-intensive applications. Traditional power solutions require dozens of discrete components with big footprints, complex designs and deliver power inefficiently with poor response times and inaccuracies. Empower Semiconductor’s patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC increasing efficiency, shrinking footprints by 10x and delivering power with unprecedented simplicity, speed & accuracy and with zero discrete components. The Empower IVR technology solves the power density challenge to address a wide range of applications including mobile, wearables, 5G, AI, and data centers. In 2020 the capacitor technology platform was added to further address power density. E-CAP revolutionized the capacitor industry as the world’s smallest, highest performing, and incredibly reliable capacitor wearables, mobile, and SoC applications. The company is based in Milpitas, CA and is led by a team of highly experienced power experts and executives.

