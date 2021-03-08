Visa Franchise Has Launched A New US E-2 Visa Approval Statistics Report

Hong Kong, China, March 8, 2021 /Xinwengao.com/ – Visa Franchise, the leading advisor for identifying and analyzing US businesses for foreign nationals who qualify for the E-2 Visa, has recently launched their E-2 Visa Approvals and Denials Statistics report for 2020. The E-2 Visa is one of the most popular US visas a foreign national can obtain in order to immigrate to the US. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the number of visas issued by the US has dropped from 8,7 million non-immigrant visas issued in 2019 to only 4 million non-immigrant visas issued in 2020.

Visa Franchise notes that the E-2 Visa has suffered several policy changes in 2020. These changes were in large part due to the mandate in Section 10 of Executive Order 13780, requiring the Department of State to review all non-immigrant visa reciprocity agreements to make sure they are truly reciprocal. As a result of these changes, citizens of Macedonia are no longer eligible for E-2 Visa, the citizens of Chile, Denmark, Norway, and Latvia have their E-2 Visa validity period reduced, and the citizens of Mexico have their E-2 Visa validity period extended from 12 months to 48 months. In 2020, only 23,493 foreign nationals obtained an E-2 Visa, while 3,266 applicants were rejected. This translates to a denial rate of 12,21%, which is less than half of the 25% denial rate for all non-immigrant visas.

According to Visa Franchise, Japan is the country with the highest E-2 Visa issuances with 8,654 Japanese citizens obtaining this type of visa in 2020. Most of the Japanese E-2 Visas are for E-2 managers that are transferred to work in a E-2 company in the United States. The next places in the report are occupied by Canada with 2,500 approvals, South Korea with 1,973 approvals, Germany with 1,487 approvals, France with 1,279 approvals, Great Britain and Northern Ireland with 1,275 approvals, Mexico with 838 approvals, Italy with 827 approvals, Spain with 583 approvals, and on the 10th place Taiwan, China with 390 approvals. Most E-2 Visas from countries besides Japan and Germany represent investor visas applied by individual entrepreneurs who plan to operate a small U.S. business.

Getting approval for certain immigrant and non-immigrant visas has become more difficult due to the stricter immigration policies implemented under the Trump administration. The E-2 Visa is one of the most popular and sought-after visas in the entire US immigration system. This visa allows applicants to renew indefinitely, enter and exit the US multiple times in the validity period and stay in the US for as long as two years per entry.

