Kids2 Expands Operations In China, Strengthening Overall Global Presence

Hong Kong, China, March 10, 2021 /Xinwengao.com/ – Kids2, a global company that designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families, announces the launch of their Shanghai office, Kids2 Shanghai. This new addition is a natural next step in helping grow Kids2’s China operations, while also helping the company expand its overall global presence.

Kids2 Shanghai will be a high-performance space that brings staff together, while also creating an environment that fuels innovation, creativity and design. In addition to Kids2 Shanghai, Kids2 also recently opened their fully owned and operated manufacturing facility WINVENTION. Located near the Jiujiang Port in Central China, WINVENTION will expand the overall Kids2 workforce with at least 1,000 additional jobs that will occupy management, operations and factory roles.

“Kids2 Shanghai is a great opportunity for our team to build and expand our presence in China, and in doing so, help enhance our growing ecosystem of team members, partners and parents globally” said Ryan Gunnigle, CEO and Owner of Kids2. “We are a forward-thinking company committed to always seeking better solutions to create more tiny wins for all parents everywhere, and it is essential to have innovative minds from across the globe to help add much-needed creativity to our overall Kids2 team.”

Equipped with a digitally immersive room, the Shanghai office is set up to create an interactive journey through the lifecycle of innovative solutions as well as a glimpse into the lives and needs of young families. The entire space has been thoughtfully designed to create an interactive experience that delivers a journey from ideation to the hands of consumers. This concept mimics the other major Kids2 global offices to ensure consistency and connectivity for its team members, partners and consumers.

While maintaining operations at the Kids2 Shanghai office, Kids2 also plans to further develop the WINVENTION property by adding three additional factories to expand on the company’s vertically integrated capabilities.

Today Kids2 produces more than 500 unique products inspiring creative thinking and real-life solutions for families as they grow.

For more information on Kids2 and Kids2 Shanghai, please visit: http://www.kids2.com.

About Kids2

Kids2 is a global company that designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families create tiny wins that build bright futures. The Kids2 brand portfolio includes the leading infant, baby, and toddler brands Baby Einstein®, Bright Starts®, and Ingenuity®. Headquartered in Atlanta, Kids2 spans five global hubs and has been inventing and reinventing baby products for 50 years. Lead by CEO and Owner Ryan Gunnigle, Kids2 operates with an agile start-up approach, which fosters the company’s growing success.

