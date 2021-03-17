Empower Semiconductor Appoints Two Industry Veterans to Lead Business Strategies in Asia and Europe

Hong Kong, China, March 17, 2021 /Xinwengao.com/ – Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVR), today announced the appointment of Joseph Sung as Vice President of APAC Sales and Diego Sala as Director of Europe MEA Sales. Empower Semiconductor was founded to solve fundamental problems in power delivery for data-intensive and mobile applications.

With over 25 years’ experience in the technology sector, Mr. Sung will oversee Empower Semiconductor’s commercial strategy, drive sustainable business and revenue streams, and establish Empower Semiconductor’s footprint across Asia. With particular focus on China, Taiwan, Korea and Japan, Mr. Sung will ensure success and results in delivering Empower technology to customers throughout the region. Prior to Empower, Mr. Sung worked in various regional sales leadership roles across Asia Pacific including QLogic (acquired by Marvell), LSI Corporation (acquired by Avago), Broadcom, and TE Connectivity gaining outstanding sales, marketing, and leadership experience.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Empower Semiconductor team. Empower brings a unique technology in an industry segment (power management) that is desperately in need of a breakthrough to fuel further technological advancement (i.e. AI, Edge Computing, Cloud Based Datacenters, Mobile, AR/VR and Automotive). This role provides an opportunity to work with some of the industry’s best and brightest as we work towards integrating Empower Semiconductor’s world-class products in every device that is screaming for our technology”, said Joseph Sung, Vice President of APAC Sales. “Technology is moving at an incredible pace. As such, there is great demand across all sectors for Empower Semiconductor’s smaller, faster and environmentally sound power delivery solutions. It is the opportunity of a lifetime to make a significant and positive impact on humanity. I am looking forward to liberating every customer from the constraints of current offerings and empowering them with Empower Semiconductor’s innovative technology.”

Mr. Sala is joining the Empower Semiconductor team with over 20 years’ experience working in the technology sector for highly renowned companies including Avago Technologies and Acal Bfi. He will provide exceptional customer service while overseeing Empower Semiconductor’s commercial strategy, driving business and revenue streams, and establish Empower Semiconductor’s footprint across Europe, Israel, Middle East, and Africa. Prior to Empower, Mr. Sala worked in various positions across wireless and wired market segments within EMEA.

“I am delighted to be joining Empower Semiconductor as Director of Europe MEA sales. Empower Semiconductor has an extremely progressive, innovative, and diverse culture that I am honoured to be part of. I am looking forward to leading our team in the disruption and reshaping of the power management industry. In doing so, I will be addressing the Europe MEA technology market with Empower Semiconductor’s revolutionary products while targeting a wide range of applications such as mobile, AI, M2M, 5G, and data center”, said Diego Sala, Director of Europe MEA Sales. “The demand for electronics remains robust and making a strong recovery after a year heavily impact by COVID-19. Empower Semiconductor will play a key role to support customers as we continue to increase the availability of our Integrated Voltage Regulator and E-CAP silicon capacitor technology”.

“Diego and Joseph are joining the team at an incredibly exciting time for Empower Semiconductor as we begin to further expand our portfolio of Empower IVR, the world’s smallest and fastest voltage regulators, and our recently announced E-CAP silicon capacitor technology” said Steve Shultis, Senior Vice President WW Sales and Marketing at Empower Semiconductor. “They will bring exceptional value and insight to all of Empower Semiconductor’s stakeholders due to their vast experience across customer service, sales, and marketing in the semiconductor industry. Their years of experience will be the driving force of Empower’s best-in-class power management performance in the world’s smallest package throughout the APAC and EMEA regions.”

About Empower Semiconductor:

Empower Semiconductor was founded to solve fundamental problems in power density for data-intensive applications. Traditional power solutions require dozens of discrete components with big footprints, complex designs and deliver power inefficiently with poor response times and inaccuracies. Empower Semiconductor’s patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC increasing efficiency, shrinking footprints by 10x and delivering power with unprecedented simplicity, speed & accuracy and with zero discrete components. The Empower IVR technology solves the power density challenge to address a wide range of applications including mobile, wearables, 5G, AI, and data center. In 2020 the capacitor technology platform was added to further address power density. E-CAP revolutionized the capacitor industry as the world’s smallest, highest performing, and incredibly reliable capacitor wearables, mobile, and SoC applications. The company is based in Milpitas, CA and is led by a team of highly experienced power experts and executives.

