Navitas Goes Global in Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Fast Charger

Hong Kong, China, March 18, 2021 /Xinwengao.com/ – Navitas Semiconductor Limited today announced that its gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs are being used in the Xiaomi 55W fast charger (model MDY-12-EQ), supplied ‘in-box’ with every Mi 11 smartphone. The Mi 11 is the first smartphone with the Qualcom Snapdragon 888 5G processor, has a Gorilla Glass 6.81″ AMOLED screen with 1440p resolution, plus a large 4,600 mAhr battery. Using the GaNFast 55W, the Mi 11 charges from 0-100% in only 45 minutes, half the time of competitor flagships, and is also highly compact at half the size of typical silicon-based chargers.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than old, slow silicon (Si), and enables up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size & weight. GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver the simplest, smallest, fastest and now even higher-power performance. The Xiaomi 55W fast charger uses an NV6115 GaNFast power IC in a high-frequency quasi-resonant (HQFR) flyback converter with the On Semiconductor NCP1342 controller at 200kHz to enable a slimline, planar transformer with shrunk core, plus smaller EMI filter and output capacitors.

“One of the best things about the 55W GaN charger is that it’s capable of charging more of your gear, including laptops, gaming consoles and smartphones”, said Mr Shou Zi CHEW (周受资), Partner, Senior Vice President and President of International, Xiaomi Corporation in the Mi 11 launch video. “We believe this is truly a world-class charging experience,” he added.

“Following the Mi 10 accessory GaNFast charger in February 2020 and the excitement over our ‘Little Star’ GaN twins at the Xiaomi Technology & Investment Day in October, we are now very excited to go global with Xiaomi with the Mi 11 55W ‘in-box’ GaNFast charger, now with the European 2-pin AC op-tion,” said Gene SHERIDAN, Navitas CEO and co-founder. “This is a major commitment to mainstream adoption of gallium nitride technology and the beginning of the end for the old, slow silicon chip,” he added.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation (1810.HK) Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

With the vision of being friends with its users and being the “coolest company” in the hearts of its users, Xiaomi is committed to continuous innovation, with an unwavering focus on quality and efficien-cy. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone brand, and has established the world’s leading consumer IoT platform, with more than 290 million smart devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) connected to its platform. Currently, Xiaomi products are present in more than 90 countries and regions around the world and have a leading foothold in many of them.

In July 2019, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the first time, ranking 468th among all, and 7th among internet companies. Xiaomi is the youngest company on the 2019 Fortune Global 500 list.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and Hang Seng TECH Index.

About Navitas:

Navitas Semiconductor Limited is the world’s first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 300 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 300 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 120 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 15 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero failures.

