西安天美生物科技宣布2021财年财报创下新高

西安2022年2月3日 /新闻稿网 – Xinwengao.com/ — 西安天美生物科技股份有限公司（纳斯达克代码：BON）（“天美生物”或“公司”），一家在天然、健康和个人护理行业提供关键活性成分及解决方案的领先供应商，今天宣布其截至2021年9月30日的全年财务业绩。

2021财年财务亮点

总收入 为2549万美元，比2020年同期的1820万美元增长了39.9%。

为2549万美元，比2020年同期的1820万美元增长了39.9%。 毛利润 从2020年同期的520万美元增加到710万美元，增长了36.7%。

从2020年同期的520万美元增加到710万美元，增长了36.7%。 管理费用从2020年同期的140万美金降至130万美金，同比下降3.2%，或43,344美元。

政府补助列示为其它运营收入，2021和2020财年分别为449,972和362,187美元。

净利润 从2020年同期的310万美元增加到461万美元，增长了48.8%。

从2020年同期的310万美元增加到461万美元，增长了48.8%。 调整后的息税折旧摊销前利润2021年财年较2020年同比增长了46.5%，由421万美金增至612万美金。

稀释后每股收益（“ EPS”） 为0.68美元，2020年同期为0.58美元。

为0.68美元，2020年同期为0.58美元。 与2020年同期相比，2021年财年香料原料和膳食补充剂（固体饮料）大类产品销量增长7.9%和51.7%。生物活性食品原料产品销量2021年财年同比略微下降5.7%。

*本新闻稿末尾的附表包含财报的GAAP和非GAAP指标的调整。关于我们非GAAP指标的调整，请参见非GAAP财务指标的解释。

管理层讨论

“我们对公司业务的强劲需求的趋势感到高兴，并且对公司实现了两位数的销售增长和创下新高的收入感到自豪。这些结果充分的说明了我们强大的产品力、持续创新能力、以及我们作为客户重要合作伙伴的价值。” 天美生物公司董事长兼CEO胡永卫先生表示，“在短期内，因为全球疫情的久拖不决、全球贸易关系和宏观经融政策的变化，我们面临着前所未有的全球供应链挑战以及通货膨胀相关的原材料和物流相关成本的增加，但我相信我们团队完全有能力应对这些困境和压力。并且我们将“转为危机”，以此为契机推动公司的产品组合转向更技术含量和更高利润的产品系列，以增加我们的定价能力，获取更高的利润率；同时我们将提升优化产能，并实施强而有力的成本控制措施。值得一提的是，我们以人体微生物为靶标的终端系列产品2021年取得了显著进展，随着我们全天然个人护理产品-羽淳的成功推出，以及水苏糖益生菌粉等其他一系列产品陆续上市，在强大产品力和巨大市场需求的驱动下，我们对自己在终端用户市场快速取得的进展有充分的信心。最后一点，随着今年玉门工厂的完成投产，将能带来150%的收入增长，也使得我们能更高效地服务来自国内外的客户，加速我们的全球业务扩张计划，并为我们的投资者创造持久的长期价值。”

2021财年产品（按类别）与上年相比增长总结：

收入增加（减少） 毛利润增加（减少） 香料原料 61.7% 82.3% 膳食补充剂（固体饮料） 71.2% 81.8% 生物活性食品原料 (5.6%) (14.2%)

香料原料

香料原料的销售收入从2020年同期的790万美元增加了61.7%，达到1270万美元。这一增长主要是由于销量和平均售价分别增加了7.9%和39.2%，以及汇率带来的7.1%的增长。

香料原料的毛利润从2020年同期的160万美元增加82.3%至295万美元。增长的原因与上述相同。

膳食补充剂（固体饮料）

膳食补充剂（固体饮料）产品的销售收入从2020年同期的389万美元增加到670万美元，增长了71.2%。这一增长是由于销售量和平均售价分别增长51.7%和4.9%，以及汇率带来7.1%的增长。

膳食补充剂（固体饮料）的毛利润从2020年同期的113万美元增加到210万美元，增长了81.8%。增长的原因与上述相同。

生物活性食品原料

生物活性食品原料的销售收入从2020年同期的645万美元减少5.6%至610万美元。减少的主要原因是销售量减少了5.7%以及平均售价减少了7.0%。在2021年，新冠疫情在中国的传播得到控制，我们生物活性食品原料产品-水苏糖的客户订单因此减少，同时并被汇率带来的7.1%的增长所抵消。

生物活性食品原料的毛利润从2020年同期的245万美元减少14.2%至210万美元。减少的原因与上述相同。

销售费用从161,719美元减少到2021年同期的138,530美元，减少了23,189美元，或约14.3%。减少的原因是公司通过网络营销和销售推广，将重点转向国内大型客户，从而实现成本节约。

研究和开发费用从2020财年的205,359美元增长至249,050美元，增长了43,691美元，或约21.3%。增长的主要原因是研究材料的消耗增长了26,391美元以及研发测试和检验相关的费用增长了10,647美元。

政府补贴以补贴形式获得并确认为其他营业收入，在截至2021年9月30日和2020年9月30日的财年里，总额分别为446,910美元和332,418美元。

净利润从截止至2020年9月30日财年的310万美元增长至2021年同期的461万美元。

经营活动产生的净现金在截止至2021年9月30日的财年期间为405万美元，2020年同期为264万美元。

每股基本收益（“EPS”）为0.69美元，2020年同期为0.58美元。

稀释后每股收益（“EPS”）为0.68美元，2020年同期为0.58美元。

报告期后事件

2021年11月11日，公司宣布其取消可变利益实体（“VIE”）架构，成为其在中国经营实体的唯一股东。

2022年1月12日，公司宣布收到了重庆福兜兜科技公司的首个以水苏糖和苹果提取物为基础的个人护理产品-羽淳的第一批采购订单，以打入消费者市场。

西安天美生物有限公司

西安天美生物专注于膳食营养补充剂的生物活性成分的生产，如为食品制造商提供天然益生元；个人护理成分的生产，如为香水香料制造商提供从植物来源的香料原料，天然复配膳食补充剂生产，如固体饮料。欲了解更多信息，请访问公司网站：www.bnlus.com.

安全港声明

本新闻稿包含了1995年《私人证券诉讼改革法案》中的前瞻性声明。前瞻性声明包括了有关公司计划、目标、战略、未来事件或业绩的声明，以及其他假设和不包含历史事件的声明。当公司使用诸如“可能”、“将”、“打算”、“应该”、“相信”、“期望”、“预期”、“计划”、“估计”等或其他类似的表达方式，并不与历史事件有关，就是在做前瞻性声明。前瞻性声明不是对公司未来业绩的保证，涉及风险和不确定性，可能会导致实际结果与前瞻性声明中讨论的公司预期有实质性的差异。这些陈述受不确定性和风险因素的印象，包括但不限于：公司的目标和战略、公司的未来业务发展、公司产品和服务的需求、技术的变化、经济状况、中国天然健康和个人护理行业的发展及公司希望发展的其他国际市场、声誉和品牌、竞争和定价的影响、政府法规、中国及公司希望发展的其他国际市场的经济和商业状况的变动，以及与上述任何情况相关的假设和公司提交给SEC报告中所陈述的其他风险。因此，我们提醒投资者不要过分依赖本新闻稿中的前瞻性陈述。公司向SEC提交的文件中讨论了其他因素，这些文件可在www.sec.gov上查阅。公司不承担公开修订本声明日期之后出现的事件或情况的前瞻性声明的义务。

更多信息，请联系：

BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 1,903,867 $ 53,106 Short-term investments 1,703,314 – Accounts receivable, net 6,152,807 5,771,008 Inventories, net 1,596,492 1,016,442 Advance to suppliers, net 4,094,312 3,491,145 Deferred initial public offering costs – 510,079 Acquisition deposit 1,000,000 – Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98,960 7,434 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 16,549,752 10,840,214 Property, plant and equipment, net 19,228,642 14,171,963 Intangible assets, net 411,056 140,993 Right-of-use lease assets, net 201,007 – Deferred tax assets, net 22,342 49,059 TOTAL ASSETS $ 36,412,799 $ 25,202,229 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term loans $ 41,381 $ 1,289,081 Current portion of long-term loans 448,005 1,227,346 Third party loans – 690,327 Accounts payable 380,385 1,288,629 Due to related parties 245,104 2,322,990 Taxes payable 5,052,018 4,402,625 Deferred revenue 1,096,101 385,978 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,711 56,604 Finance lease liabilities, current 161,286 33,389 Operating lease liability, current 62,871 – TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 7,528,862 $ 11,696,969 Long-term loans 2,173,532 2,482,251 Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent 28,953 – Operating lease liability, noncurrent 146,703 – TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,878,050 14,179,220 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES – – EQUITY Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 8,330,000 and 5,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively $ 833 $ 580 Additional paid in capital 15,540,433 5,251,205 Statutory reserve 1,050,721 579,922 Retained earnings 9,192,676 5,072,672 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 222,221 (388,102) TOTAL BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 26,006,884 10,516,277 Non-controlling interest 527,865 506,732 Total equity 26,534,749 11,023,009 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 36,412,799 $ 25,202,229

BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Years Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2019 REVENUE $ 25,494,564 $ 18,219,959 $ 16,396,018 COST OF REVENUE (18,382,637) (13,017,646) (11,113,922) GROSS PROFIT 7,111,927 5,202,313 5,282,096 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses (138,530) (161,719) (273,841) General and administrative expenses (1,323,726) (1,367,070) (1,310,215) Research and development expenses (249,050) (205,359) (522,867) Total operating expenses (1,711,306) (1,734,148) (2,106,923) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 5,400,621 3,468,165 3,175,173 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest income 3,207 714 2,271 Interest expense (417,266) (329,102) (333,190) Unrealized foreign transaction exchange gain (loss) (45,124) (248) 5,281 Gain on disposal of fixed assets – 20,150 – Government subsidies 449,972 362,187 140,295 Income from short-term investments 565 – – Other income 38,409 132,713 – Total other income (expenses), net 29,763 186,414 (185,343) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 5,430,384 3,654,579 2,989,830 INCOME TAX PROVISION (820,931) (556,262) (427,194) NET INCOME 4,609,453 3,098,317 2,562,636 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 18,650 71,644 (11,167) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED $ 4,590,803 $ 3,026,673 $ 2,573,803 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Total foreign currency translation adjustment 612,806 450,234 (281,699) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 5,222,259 3,548,551 2,280,937 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 21,133 81,737 (10,969) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED $ 5,201,126 $ 3,466,814 $ 2,291,906 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.58 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.58 $ 0.50 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 6,615,833 5,210,649 5,166,667 Diluted 6,706,235 5,210,649 5,166,667

BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 4,609,453 $ 3,098,317 $ 2,562,636 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Allowance for doubtful accounts 2,948 22,137 34,328 Depreciation and amortization 228,547 230,597 226,633 Inventory reserve (recovery) (312,532) 29,539 – Deferred income tax 29,109 (7,751) (5,149) Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 58,147 – Amortization of stock options 44,910 – – Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 45,124 248 (5,281) Gain on disposal of property and equipment – (20,150) – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (89,543) (284,546) (2,912,222) Inventories (209,011) 1,636,321 6,681,972 Advance to suppliers, net (399,262) (3,021,739) 168,868 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,642 72,116 173,609 Accounts payable (969,414) (1,982,205) (78,356) Operating lease liabilities (49,648) – – Taxes payable 410,716 2,662,542 1,538,662 Deferred revenue 684,030 161,045 (1,223,824) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (33,092) 46,605 (57,053) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,053,124 2,643,076 7,104,823 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (2,159,920) – – Proceeds upon redemption of short-term investments 470,082 – – Purchase of property and equipment (51,878) (31,885) (213,634) Capital expenditures on construction-in-progress (4,432,941) (4,301,103) (6,861,257) Purchase of intangible assets (269,088) – – Refund (payment) of acquisition deposit (1,000,000) 1,329,945 (1,355,067) Net cash used in investing activities (7,443,745) (3,003,043) (8,429,958) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of Ordinary Shares in initial public offerings 11,271,480 – – Proceeds from short-term loans 1,257,225 2,033,570 4,008,293 Proceeds from long-term loans 1,245,871 319,342 – Repayment of short-term loans (2,563,433) (2,872,778) (4,514,482) Repayment of long-term loans (2,522,101) – – Proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings from related parties (2,262,378) 1,067,808 543,976 Proceeds from (repayment of) third party loans (721,484) 238,133 (101,793) Principal payment from (repayment of) finance lease 169,153 (392,030) 432,722 Capital contribution from non-controlling interest – – 435,964 Payment for deferred initial public offering costs (521,651) (281,553) – Net cash provided by financing activities 5,352,682 112,492 804,680 Effect of changes of foreign exchange rates on cash (111,300) 6,810 (6,630) Net increase (decrease) in cash 1,850,761 (240,665) (527,085) Cash, beginning of year 53,106 293,771 820,856 Cash, end of year $ 1,903,867 $ 53,106 $ 293,771 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest expense $ 417,266 $ 276,671 $ 333,190 Cash paid for income tax $ 2,411 $ – $ 115,179 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Amortization of share-based compensation for initial public offering services $ 422,221 $ 211,112 $ – Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 257,564 $ – $ –

Bon Natural Life Limited

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income 30-Sep 2021 2020 Net income $ 4,609,453 $ 3,098,317 Interest expense 417,266 329,102 Income taxes 820,931 556,262 Depreciation and amortization 228,547 230,597 Non-cash item(1) 44,910 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,121,107 $ 4,214,278

(1) Non-cash item represents adjustment of stock-based compensation to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations as presented on the Statement of Cash Flows

