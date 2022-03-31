Decentraland To Host First Book Launch In The Metaverse: Nina Xiang’s New Book, Parallel Metaverses, Officially Available At Virtual Event

The first metaverse book launch event inside the metaverse will feature a virtual author meet-up, Proof Of Attendance Protocol (POAP) token giveaways, and lucky draws to win free books

Hong Kong, China, March 31, 2022 /Xinwengao.com/ – The first book launch event inside the metaverse will be held with the official launch of Nina Xiang’s new book Parallel Metaverses, who is the founder of China Money Network. The virtual event will be held inside Decentraland, one of the most popular decentralized metaverse platforms in the world.

As the metaverse becomes widely accepted as the next chapter of the internet, companies have embraced the concept by holding product launch events, fashion shows and developer conferences inside the metaverse. Nina Xiang’s book launch event will be the first book launch event to be held inside the metaverse, featuring a virtual author meet up, giveaways of Proof Of Attendance Protocol (POAP) tokens, and a lucky draw to win free copies of the book.

“This will definitely be a different book launch event than what I’ve done in the past when I sat behind a desk and signed books for readers,” says Nina Xiang. “Three years into the Covid pandemic, authors need to find new ways to connect with readers. I’m excited to meet everyone inside a lovely comfy parcel on Decentraland for a brand new experience that will probably redefine future book events in our 3D virtual world future.”

Proof Of Attendance Protocol (POAP) tokens are tokens on the Gnosis Chain (formerly xDai) Ethereum side-chain that serve as evidence of having been to an event. These tokens have become popular in Decentraland events and more players are interested in collecting POAP tokens.

The new book, Parallel Metaverses: How the US, China and the Rest of the World Are Shaping Different Virtual Worlds, written by award-winning journalist and author Nina Xiang, launches today online with both e-book and paperback versions available on Amazon.com.

Readers can order the book now at this link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RN764WF

The official book launch will be accompanied by a virtual book launch event taking place inside Decentraland at 9am-10am, Hong Kong time, on April 3, 2022. Nina Xiang – as an avatar – will interact with participants and answer audience questions. Participants will receive their unique POAP token, and have a chance to win free copies of the book.

Everyone is welcome to join at this link: https://events.decentraland.org/event/?id=47640abf-3912-4081-b4f1-5b881155a6e7

Readers can visit as guests or set up their own accounts on Decentraland. Then it’s as simple as clicking the link to be teleported to the virtual land where the event is taking place. The time and date is Hong Kong time, so readers in other locations should convert the time to their local time to participate. Please plan to first spend about 30 minutes to setup avatars and to get logged into Decentraland before the event’s starting time.

Parallel Metaverses is the first attempt to examine how the U.S., China, Europe, South Korea, Japan and other global technology hotspots are building their respective metaverses. The book reviews what major tech companies, including Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Apple, Google, Tencent, ByteDance, Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei, Samsung, Sony and Nvidia, are doing to construct their versions of the future 3D internet.

The book looks into major metaverse technologies including AR, VR, MR (XR) hardware, game engines, virtual human, blockchain, and their respective competitive landscape. Finally, Xiang provides insights on the business opportunities of the metaverse, along with the risks and challenges.

“There will be many metaverses existing in parallel, and the future virtual worlds will ride on the existing rails of the internet,” says Nina Xiang. “Games will be the starter and the main course of the metaverse banquet, while the blockchain-based metaverse is going to play a marginal or minor role. Ultimately, the metaverse will likely mirror the messy and chaotic nature of our physical world.”

The book provides readers a comprehensive and deep dive into how the metaverse will likely be shaped across the globe. Business leaders, company executives, entrepreneurs, investors and career professionals can then use this knowledge to become better equipped to formulate their development strategies, find growth opportunities, and seek investments for their own organizations as the next chapter of the internet unfolds.

The book is released ahead of its previously announced schedule of a May 3, 2022 release date.

About Nina Xiang

Nina Xiang is a renowned author and award-winning journalist, and an expert on the Chinese venture capital and technology sector with nearly twenty years of financial and business media experience. She has held editorial positions at Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Euromoney Institutional Investor, China Radio International, and China Business Network in Beijing, New York, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

In 2011, she founded China Money Network, a platform tracking China’s smart investments and technology innovation.

Nina Xiang is part of the team winning an Excellence in Human Rights Reporting honor in SOPA Awards in 2007. She was awarded a Foreign Press Association Annual Scholarship in 2007.

She is an agenda contributor for the World Economic Forum and was named Female Entrepreneur of the Year at the ChinaBang Awards 2019. She appears frequently in a range of international media, including the BBC, CNN, Financial Times, Nikkei, and CGTN.

Her previous books “Red AI: Victories and Warnings From China’s Rise In Artificial Intelligence” and “US-China Tech War: What Chinese Tech History Reveals About Future Tech Rivalry” were both the number one new releases in their respective categories.

