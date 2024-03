Cell Impact已收到电解领域价值1800万瑞典克朗的订单

瑞典卡尔斯库加2024年3月12日 /新闻稿网 – Xinwengao.com/ — Cell Impact已经签署了一项关于电流板、工具和固定装置的协议,其价值略高于1800万瑞典克朗。该合同标志着Cell Impact进入电解槽市场的重要一步。

Cell Impact has signed an agreement concerning flow plates, tools, and fixtures to a value of just over SEK 18 million. The agreement, spanning 30 months, introduces a new market segment for Cell Impact as well as a new, European customer. The customer boasts a promising unique technology for manufacturing PEM electrolyzers. The project is set to begin in March 2024, with deliveries initially expected to continue until mid-2026.